Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora after two months, see photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan got to meet her BFFs, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, after two months. The three best friends reunited at Kareena’s residence in Mumbai house and had a blast. Arjun Kapoor joined the ladies at the get-together. Only Karisma Kapoor who was missing from their girl gang.

On Friday, Kareena took to social media to share pictures with Malaika and Amrita. Posting a hazy picture with Malaika which was clicked by Amrita, she wrote, “Gucci bffs forever ❤️❤️.” The two wore Gucci tops with cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Doraemon imprinted on them. From the look of it, it seemed the two friends had a great start to their weekend.

Amrita also shared a photo with Kareena where she is seen planting a kiss on her cheek. She captioned the photo, “When I meet my bff after two months!!” Kareena reposted the photo on her Instagram story. Amrita was accompanied by her husband Shakeel Ladak and two sons Azaan and Rayaan Ladak.

Check out the photos from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house party

Amrita Arora shared the photo with Kareena Kapoor on Instagram. Amrita Arora shared the photo with Kareena Kapoor on Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor at Kareena Kapoor’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Kapoor at Kareena Kapoor’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora at Kareena Kapoor’s house on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Amrita Arora at Kareena Kapoor’s house on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were clicked together at Kareena Kapoor’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were clicked together at Kareena Kapoor’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A few days back, Malaika had talked about her friendship with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. As she appeared as a special judge on the dancing reality show, Super Dancer, she said, “They are sisters and so are we. We are very similar. We have similar likes and dislikes. But the name of our group changes every week. It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is we all are foodies. So, everything revolves around food.”

Before the lockdown, Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karisma were often spotted going for lunch dates. Kareena and Malaika also took a trip to Dharamshala in November 2020 and spent some quality time together.