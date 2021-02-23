scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan return to their Bandra home with newborn son, watch video

Saif Ali Khan was seen escorting Kareena Kapoor her and the new baby, along with Taimur in their car in a new video that has emerged on social media. Kareena and Saif's second child was born on Sunday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 23, 2021 12:29:19 pm
Kareena Kapoor- Saif Ali Khan- TaimurKareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a son, on Sunday. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, after delivering her second child, a baby boy, on Sunday. Saif Ali Khan was seen escorting her, the new baby and older son Taimur in their car in a new video that has emerged on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital early Sunday morning around 4.30 am. She delivered the baby on Sunday at 9 am. Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, Randhir Kapoor had said that both mom and baby are doing fine.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan welcome a baby boy, Alia Bhatt says can’t wait to meet him

Saif had then released a statement to thank their well-wishers. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support,” the statement read.

Kareena had announced her pregnancy in August via her Instagram handle. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” she had said.

Kareena and Saif were married in 2012 and their son Taimur was born in 2016. Saif has two other children — Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan — from a previous marriage.

