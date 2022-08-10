Kareena Kapoor reacts to trolling she received for calling Forrest Gump ‘elitist’: ‘That’s why I’m not on Twitter…’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has reacted to the trolling she received after she had called Forrest Gump ‘an elitist classist’ kind of movie. Kareena stars in the Hindi remake of the Oscar winner. Her statement implying that a good majority might not have watched the original movie did not sit well with internet users who slammed her for her remarks.

Kareena, commenting on the aforementioned subject, said that she was not even aware that her statement had had this kind of reaction.

Speaking to News18, Kareena said, “Every day, there’s one reason or the other for which we’re trolled. That’s why I’m not on Twitter. I feel like it’s for people who just want to keep venting and I don’t have time for that. I’m very busy with my kids, family and work. I don’t have time for all this.”

When prompted what had made her say that Forrest Gump is a classist movie, Kareena said that not everyone in the world would have seen Forrest Gump, and that is perfectly alright.

“Somebody who probably doesn’t speak English is going to watch the film for their love of the story which they’ve come to know from the trailer and not because it’s a remake of a Hollywood film. It’s being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu too so that people can watch and enjoy it in their own language, and there’s nothing wrong in that. Not everyone in the world would have seen Forrest Gump!” stated the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.

Kareena had confessed during her appearance on Koffee with Karan 7 that she had auditioned for Aamir Khan, something that she is not used to doing, but did it only for the sake of the superstar. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha releases in cinemas on August 11.