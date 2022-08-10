Kareena Kapoor reacts to trolling she received for calling Forrest Gump ‘elitist’: ‘That’s why I’m not on Twitter…’

August 10, 2022 12:10:33 pm
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has reacted to the trolling she received after she had called Forrest Gump ‘an elitist classist’ kind of movie. Kareena stars in the Hindi remake of the Oscar winner. Her statement implying that a good majority might not have watched the original movie did not sit well with internet users who slammed her for her remarks.
Kareena, commenting on the aforementioned subject, said that she was not even aware that her statement had had this kind of reaction.
Speaking to News18, Kareena said, “Every day, there’s one reason or the other for which we’re trolled. That’s why I’m not on Twitter. I feel like it’s for people who just want to keep venting and I don’t have time for that. I’m very busy with my kids, family and work. I don’t have time for all this.”
When prompted what had made her say that Forrest Gump is a classist movie, Kareena said that not everyone in the world would have seen Forrest Gump, and that is perfectly alright.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Somebody who probably doesn’t speak English is going to watch the film for their love of the story which they’ve come to know from the trailer and not because it’s a remake of a Hollywood film. It’s being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu too so that people can watch and enjoy it in their own language, and there’s nothing wrong in that. Not everyone in the world would have seen Forrest Gump!” stated the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.
Kareena had confessed during her appearance on Koffee with Karan 7 that she had auditioned for Aamir Khan, something that she is not used to doing, but did it only for the sake of the superstar. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha releases in cinemas on August 11.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Special train between Santragachi and Puri announced
Guwahati-Kolkata special train to continue till January 2023
Special train to run from Hubbali to Banaras
Williams gave Vogue the exclusive on her retirement
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, ‘Where is Priyanka?’
U.S. allows alternate monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply
Vijay Deverakonda on link-up with Rashmika, Sara: ‘I’d rather have rumours about me than be a nobody’
Lanka Premier League to be played from December 6 to 23
Sony launches Bravia XR Master A95K OLED TV in India: What’s new?
GNIDA CEO expresses displeasure over development works at Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor township
Kanchi Kaul shares sweet birthday note for husband Shabir Ahluwalia: ‘What an outstandingly perfect plot twist you turned out to be’
Pollywood: Chaupal OTT’s first women-centric web series, Shahi Majra, exposes social constructs