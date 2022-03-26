‘Bhabs’ Kareena Kapoor Khan sends Saba Pataudi a ‘big hug’ after her ‘You look fab all week’ comment

Kareena Kapoor Khan, earlier this week, treated fans to videos in which she relished biryani and halwa. Later, she posted a video in which she was seen performing yoga. “When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it’s time to say bye to the biryani and halwa #UntilWeMeetAgain,” she captioned the video. Soon, the video received a comment from Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi. Saba, calling Kareena ‘Bhabs’, complimented the actor on looking ‘fab’ despite cheat meals. “Biryani ..didn’t bombard the Hotness … nor the Halwa! You look FAB on friday n all week too ….Bhabs,” she wrote as the caption of the video.

Kareena’s new posts came a few days after she returned to Mumbai. The actor was in the Maldives to celebrate her younger son Jeh’s first birthday. She was accompanied by sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids.

On the work front, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which sees her sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan.

The actor is also set to make her OTT debut with director Sujoy Ghosh. Revealing that her first digital project for Netflix “has all the right ingredients,” Kareena said in a statement, “It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”