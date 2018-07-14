Kareena Kapoor Khan bonds with Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been hanging out with Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka Singha in London Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been hanging out with Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka Singha in London

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, who is currently in London with her son Taimur Ali Khan and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, has been painting the city red with her friend Prianka Singha, who also happens to be VJ-actor Rannvijay Singha’s wife. The latest photos shared by Prianka and various fan handles show the two ladies chilling in London.

Prianka had shared a photo of herself with Kareena on Insta story and had captioned the photograph “London Summer Nights.” In another photo, she wrote, “London lovin with this beautiful mama.” Actor Karisma Kapoor could also be seen sharing the frame with Kareena and Prianka in yet another photo.

Earlier, the photos of Taimur and Kainaat (daughter of Rannvijay and Prianka) had gone viral on the internet, which had shown the two little ones, spending time together, not unlike their mothers.

Here are a few photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Prianka Singha and others:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prianka Singha seem to share a close bond (Photo credit: Instagram/priankasingha) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prianka Singha seem to share a close bond (Photo credit: Instagram/priankasingha)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is having the best time in London with her family and friends (Photo credit: Instagram/priankasingha) Kareena Kapoor Khan is having the best time in London with her family and friends (Photo credit: Instagram/priankasingha)

Karisma Kapoor flashes a smile for the camera with Prianka Singha (Photo credit: Instagram/priankasingha) Karisma Kapoor flashes a smile for the camera with Prianka Singha (Photo credit: Instagram/priankasingha)

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for a picture with Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka (Photo credit: Instagram/priankasingha) Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for a picture with Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka (Photo credit: Instagram/priankasingha)

Kareena and Saif have been in the UK for a while now. In fact, Karisma Kapoor had recently brought the house down in London on the eve of her 40th birthday. The actor had celebrated the special day with her loved ones, including the newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

On the work front, things have been going rather well for both Saif as well as Kareena. While Kareena’s film Veere Di Wedding had blown away the box office with its impressive numbers, Saif’s recent portrayal of cop Sartaj Singh in Netflix’s Sacred Games has been winning hearts all over.

