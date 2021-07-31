Kareena Kapoor Khan pouts as Saif Ali Khan works out. See latest photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans to a selfie on Saturday morning. It seems like Kareena indulged in a morning workout session with husband Saif Ali Khan. In the photo, Kareena is seen pouting while Saif seems to be completing his cardio on a treadmill. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Pouting while he works out.”

On Friday, Kareena dropped a boomerang video, expressing her feelings about Friday. The video looks like a throwback to her weekend get together with Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others.

Earlier this week, Kareena also played the game ‘pregnancy bingo,’ and shared that she ‘picked a name’ for her baby before the delivery, craved for a glass of wine and much more.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is an official Hindi adaptation of the blockbuster Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump.

Talking about the experience of working on the film, Kareena had shared earlier, “It is unbelievable because of Aamir Khan. He’s possibly the greatest cinematic mind India has ever seen. It’s my honour to share a frame with someone who is so passionate and committed, such a fierce actor from that generation,” Kareena told PTI.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan have previously shared screen space in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots.