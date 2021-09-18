Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘post lunch stare’ is too stunning to ignore. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a blast holidaying with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The actor, who will soon turn 41, has taken a beach vacation with the family at an undisclosed location abroad. Kareena, however, is keeping fans updated about all the touristy things she is up to. The latest are two photos from her day out, soaking the sun.

Kareena on Saturday posted pictures, looking gorgeous in a yellow bikini. While one photo is a mirror selfie where she is sporting a blue shrug over the bikini, the other is a post-lunch click where is staring away. Unexpectedly, Kareena looks stylist to the T. “Post lunch stare,” she wrote, captioning the second picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts a gorgeous selfie during her birthday vacation. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan posts a gorgeous selfie during her birthday vacation. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving fans major vacation goals. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving fans major vacation goals. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

On Friday morning, Kareena had shared a selfie from her breakfast table. Jeh’s high chair is seen next to her as the actor asks, “Where is my baby?” While on Thursday night, she posted a selfie near a swimming pool with a ‘Sweet Dreams’ sticker. Kareena, who turns 41 on September 21, was spotted with Taimur, Jeh and Saif at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The family was in the Maldives just a few weeks back to celebrate Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up the shoot of her much-awaited Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. An official adaptation of the Hollywood drama Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan, of Secret Superstar fame, and also produced by Aamir Khan. The film, also starring Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role, is expected to arrive in theatres this December. The film went on floors last year and was shot across 100 locations in the country.