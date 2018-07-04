Kareena Kapoor Khan news, photos and videos LIVE UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in London with son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan is in London with son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have taken a break from work after her last silver screen outing Veere Di Wedding. The Begum of Bollywood is currently vacationing in London with her son Taimur Ali Khan. The 37-year-old actor has been in the foreign land for quite some time now. While she was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan earlier, now she is enjoying her ‘me time’ with her girl gang.

Owing to her fandom, the various fan pages of Kareena are flooded with her photos and videos from her London vacation. With her, it is her son Taimur who is hogging the limelight. His latest photos with actor Rannvijay Singha’s baby daughter Kainaat have gone viral on social media.

On the work front, nothing has been revealed about Kareena’s upcoming projects but the actor did an ad shoot with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. The photos had the royal couple at their best.