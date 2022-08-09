Kareena Kapoor Khan on Alia Bhatt embracing motherhood: ‘Alia doesn’t need advice…’

It is now well-known that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are on great terms. In fact, Alia has time and again expressed her love for Kareena and how she looks up to her.

And now, in a recent interview, Kareena has returned the favour by heaping praise on the Darlings star.

Stating that Alia Bhatt does not need any advice from her, Kareena Kapoor told Pinkvilla, “Alia doesn’t need advice. I think she is the finest actor that has happened in the last decade. And for her to be embracing motherhood at such a young age, and she chose to do that. And she is such a brave actor, and such a brave person, and this (pregnancy) is such a normal thing. She is going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented, you just need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing.”

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her Netflix film Darlings, which also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. On the personal front, the actor is getting ready to embrace motherhood and is enjoying a babymoon with Ranbir Kapoor in Italy.