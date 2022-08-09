Kareena Kapoor Khan on Alia Bhatt embracing motherhood: ‘Alia doesn’t need advice…’

August 9, 2022 5:57:38 pm
It is now well-known that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are on great terms. In fact, Alia has time and again expressed her love for Kareena and how she looks up to her.
And now, in a recent interview, Kareena has returned the favour by heaping praise on the Darlings star.
Stating that Alia Bhatt does not need any advice from her, Kareena Kapoor told Pinkvilla, “Alia doesn’t need advice. I think she is the finest actor that has happened in the last decade. And for her to be embracing motherhood at such a young age, and she chose to do that. And she is such a brave actor, and such a brave person, and this (pregnancy) is such a normal thing. She is going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented, you just need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing.”
Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her Netflix film Darlings, which also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. On the personal front, the actor is getting ready to embrace motherhood and is enjoying a babymoon with Ranbir Kapoor in Italy.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Goa: 186 village panchayats go to polls tomorrow, 5,038 candidates in fray
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’ or ‘Do or Die’ for UPSC CSE
RSS an association of upper castes, PM Modi a great dramatist: Siddaramaiah
NCW, IIM Kozhikode announces online entrepreneurship training programme for women
Mumbai man uses Tinder to find a ‘sister’ to celebrate Raksha Bandhan
No need to panic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as Covid positivity rate crosses 17%
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by the US?
Karnataka: Evicted encroachers protest after forest department reclaims land illegally sold for construction of resort
Taapsee Pannu movie Shabaash Mithu to stream soon on Voot Select
‘I am kind to my body’: Sameera Reddy embraces her ‘cellulite’ and ‘curves’ as she pens a note on self-love
Patil vs Pawar tussle on cards as Maharashtra BJP chief is elevated to Cabinet
Richa Chadha confirms wedding with Ali Fazal: ‘Shaadi ho jaegi iss saal’