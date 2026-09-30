Mira Kapoor joins Kareena on What Women Want; fans say, ‘Collab even Shahid didn’t think of’

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans an unexpected surprise when she shared a picture with Mira Kapoor on Instagram. Mira will be the latest guest on Kareena’s radio show What Women Want, marking the first time the two will come together for a conversation. The collaboration has naturally caught attention given Mira’s marriage to Shahid Kapoor, Kareena’s former boyfriend.

Kareena shared a picture with Mira on her Instagram Stories, introducing her as the “absolutely warm and lovely Mira Kapoor” who would be joining her on the show.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor reacts to hugging and meeting Kareena Kapoor Khan on IIFA 2025 stage: ‘It’s nothing new’

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Mira Kapoor joins Kareena Kapoor on her radio show (Photo: Kareena Kapoor / Instagram) Mira Kapoor joins Kareena Kapoor on her radio show (Photo: Kareena Kapoor / Instagram)

Mira also shared the picture on Instagram, writing, “What women want is to be themselves. Thanks, Kareena Kapoor Khan, for having me and for being the woman you are.” Kareena responded to her post, “So happy you came, gorgeous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The collaboration prompted several reactions online. One fan commented on Mira’s post, “KALYUGG!!!! Ye nahi socha tha humne (We didn’t imagine this),” while another wrote, “The collab even Shahid Kapoor didn’t think of.” A third user commented, “WAIT… WHAT THIS COLLAB?! OH MY GOODNESS. Absolutely CAN’T WAIT to see you both gorgeous together!” Another user said, “Didn’t expect this…What a crossover!”

While fans continued to react to Kareena and Mira coming together for a conversation, one user commented, “TBH, this collaboration was NOT on my bingo card for life! Insane. What an unexpected and gorgeous combination it is.” Another wrote, “Wow! We didn’t see this coming, but we are excited.”

Shahid and Kareena Kapoor equation

Kareena and Shahid Kapoor dated for four years, from 2004 to 2007, before they parted ways. The two have remained cordial over the years. At the IIFA Awards last year, Kareena and Shahid hugged each other at the press conference. Later, speaking to the media about it on the green carpet, Shahid said, “For us, it’s nothing new…today we met on stage, but we keep running into each other here and there. It’s totally normal for us…if people felt nice, it’s nice.”

During Koffee With Karan 2, Kareena had spoken about how her relationship with Shahid Kapoor started. She revealed that she had to chase him.

Story continues below this ad

“He did not even bother; for two months I had to chase him. I was the one who was initiating SMSs, calls, asking him to meet… He was kind of shy, and finally we met up, and things started, but it was me who made the first move and accelerated the relationship.”

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012; they have two sons – Taimur and Jehangir. Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015; they have two children: daughter Misha and son Zain.