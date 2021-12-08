Rhea Kapoor hosts her ‘Veeres for life’, Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of the perfect evening. See photos

Updated: December 8, 2021 9:05:47 am
It was a perfect Tuesday evening at Rhea Kapoor’s house as she turned into a host for her friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Masaba Gupta. Rhea hosted her ‘veeres for life’ for dinner, and it seems that the ladies had a lot of fun. Kareena made sure to give a glimpse of the get-together with her friends. She shared a couple of photos and videos from the evening.
In one of the photos, Kareena posed with her gang and thanked Rhea for hosting the dinner. “One woman show. What a meal. Gold. Thank you my darling Rhea. #VeeresForLife.” In another photo, Kareena was seen ‘vibing’ with Rhea. A video shared on Kareena’s profile showed Karisma unwinding in the company of Amrita.
Malaika Arora also marked her presence at the party. The actor recently spending some quality time with Arjun Kapoor in Maldives.
On the work front, Malaika is currently busy judging India’s Best Dancer on Sony TV. She was earlier seen as a judge on MTV’s reality show titled Supermodel of The Year season 2. Kareena, on the other hand, has Laal Singh Chaddha in her kitty. Recently, in an interview with PTI, Kareena spoke about collaborating with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha. She said Aamir “has gone through a lot”.
“I’m extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It’s very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It’s a brilliant script and I’m hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it,” the actor told PTI in an interview.
Masaba Gupta is also awaiting the release of the second season of her Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The show also stars her mother Neena Gupta.
