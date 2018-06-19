Miss India 2018 finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Jacqueline Fernandez rehearse for the gala night

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhuri Dixit will perform at the finale of Miss India 2018. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhuri Dixit will perform at the finale of Miss India 2018.

The finale night of Miss India 2018 will get a lot more glamorous as Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhuri Dixit are going to set the stage ablaze with their performances. While Madhuri and Jacqueline have given a glimpse into what can be expected from their performance tonight, Kareena’s fan pages have shared the actor’s videos and photos.

Race 3 actor Jacqueline, who rehearsed for the event at night, posted videos with choreographer Tushar Kalia. In the video, she is seen asking the choreographer to go easy and not give her difficult dance steps. Tushar, who is currently seen judging dance reality show Dance Deewane, has also posted photos and videos from the rehearsals. At the finale of the beauty contest, Jacqueline will be seen grooving to Race 3 track “Heeriye” and Priyanka Chopra’s chartbuster “Ram Chahe Leela” from Bajirao Mastani.

On the other hand, Veere Di Wedding star Kareena will put on her dancing shoes to show her best moves on her own chartbusters like “Tareefan”, “High Heels” and others. It was only yesterday that a source close to the actor revealed, “Kareena returns to the stage after 2 years and she is really excited about her performance. She has allotted two days for rehearsals and is prepping for her act with a choreographer. Her prep session lasts for 9 hours a day. She will be performing to a medley of her favourite songs including Tareefan, Mera Naam Mary and Mauja Hi Mauja among others.”

Apart from the young beauties Jacqueline and Kareena, the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit will set the hearts racing with impeccable dance. The Bucket List actor took to Twitter to tease her followers with a video in which she is dancing on tunes of “Aaja Nachle”. The caption of the video reads, “Here’s a sneak peek into what’s in store for the grand finale of @feminamissindia, tomorrow 💃✨.”

Here’s a sneak peek into what’s in store for the grand finale of @feminamissindia, tomorrow 💃✨ pic.twitter.com/hYO60M5F4q — Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) June 18, 2018

The Miss India beauty contest will give the country its next three beauty queens who will represent India on international platforms.

