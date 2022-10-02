scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor Khan loved Vikram Vedha: ‘It’s absolutely fantastic, Saif and Hrithik are outstanding…’

Written and helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is an adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster directed by the same filmmakers. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot get enough of husband and actor Saif Ali Khan‘s latest film Vikram Vedha. Speaking about it in a recent chat with a publication, the actor showered a lot of praise at the feature and its two stars, Saif and Hrithik Roshan.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. The storytelling, the performances, just everything about the movie (was fantastic). Also, I love watching these commercial, blockbuster kind of movies. I think Saif and Hrithik are just outstanding in the film. Everyone should watch it, and I’m sure everyone is going to watch it,” said Kareena, while speaking with Pinkvilla.

Earlier, Hrithik’s partner and artiste Saba Azad had shared her two cents on the movie and written on social media, “Congratulations to team #VikramVedha for a super engaging film – Iv seen it twice and I am going to see it again…and again!! Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hardworking human I know – you make me so so proud Ro!!”

Written and helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the movie is an adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster directed by the same filmmakers. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The Hindi version also features Radhika Apte in a pivotal role.

Vikram Vedha released in cinemas on September 30. Meanwhile, Kareena herself is looking forward to the release of the Sujoy Ghosh thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, which will mark her digital debut.

