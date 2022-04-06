scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Inside Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora’s glam mid-week bash. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra, and Amrita Arora were seen all dressed up at their get-together. The inside photos were shared by Kareena and Manish Malhotra. 

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
April 6, 2022 4:27:13 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora party night inside photos, Malaika Arora missedKareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra, and Amrita Arora made a stylish outing last night. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra, and Amrita Arora came together for a party on Tuesday night. However, their BFF Malaika Arora‘s presence was missed.

Kareena first shared a click, which featured her along with Manish Malhotra and her girls Natasha, Karisma, and Amrita. Kareena wrote with the click, “Ready for the party.” Kareena looked stunning in a black dress and a statement neckpiece. Manish treated us with selfies with each celeb and wrote as the caption, “Selfie love ❤️ tonight .. @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @natasha.poonawalla @amuaroraofficial @karanjohar.”

See all photos from the party night

kareena (3) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) kareena (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

kareena (3)

 

Malaika Arora suffered minor injuries as her car met with an accident on the Mumbai–Pune highway last Saturday. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning. She has been recovering at home.

Malaika’s accident took place when three vehicles rammed into each other. Malaika was in her Range Rover, which was in the middle. Kareena, Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora and also her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor were seen visiting the actor at her residence recently.

Malaika’s spokesperson gave an update about her health, and shared in a statement, “Malaika is fine and by the grace of God didn’t suffer any major injuries. She is taking rest for now as per doctor’s orders and will be up and running in just a few days.”

