Monday, January 03, 2022
Kareena Kapoor bonds with sister Karisma over strawberries and cream: ‘Continuing the healthy Monday’

Karisma Kapoor recently shared an adorable photo of herself along with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan as the two enjoyed a delicious-looking bowl of strawberries and cream.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 3, 2022 4:33:48 pm
kareena kapoor and karisma kapoorKareena Kapoor clicked with sister Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Karisma/Instagram)

After recovering from her recent spell of Covid-19, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying some quality time with her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor. Karisma recently took to Instagram to share a photo of the two sisters gorging on a bowl of strawberries and cream.

Dressed in sweats, both the siblings looked relaxed as they relished the food. “Continuing the healthy monday 😉 #sistergoals #strawberries🍓andcream #its2022 #dowhaturheartdesires #lololoves,” read the photo caption.

Earlier, Kareena had shared another food photo of herself via social media, declaring her love for croissants. Stating that she just had to take a bite, the actor shared this picture of herself from earlier in the day.

Kareena recently rang in the New Year with her loved ones, including husband Saif Ali Khan, and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu. In the photo Soha shared, Kareena was seen dressed in red PJs, while the laid out table was topped with all kinds of scrumptious-looking cuisines. Soha also mentioned that they abided by the new Covid rules of Maharashtra as they celebrated the new year. Her picture post read, “The last supper – of 2021. (at 50 percent capacity) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe.”” Last month, Kareena had tested positive for Covid-19 as she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Mona Singh in a pivotal role.

