Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘reunited’ with her squad, see photo

Saturday, January 09, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan met her friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhat on Friday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 9, 2021 11:16:41 am
kareena kapoor photosKareena Kapoor Khan reunited with her friends. (Photo: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘reunited’ with her friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhat on Friday. But she missed her sister Karisma Kapoor as she could not join them for the get-together.

Sharing a photo with her girl-gang, Kareena wrote, “Reunited ❤️❤️Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor.” Amrita Arora also shared a similar group picture on Instagram and captioned it, “When in the bay, it’s girlie time, #reunited we stand”. Amrita also posted a photo of pizza boxes and wrote, “What more could we ask for on a girls night,” along with it.

amrita arora, malaika arora, kareena kapoor khan Amrita Arora shared a photo from her get-together on Instagram.

Expressing her happiness of meeting her friends, Natasha Poonawalla shared, “Can’t go through life without your flock, this is mine 💫”

Kareena’s girl-gang earlier got together in August just after the coronavirus restrictions were eased in the country. “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first 💯❤️” the Jab We Met actor had then shared on social media. Later, she also went on a vacation with Malaika Arora to Himachal Pradesh where Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor were shooting for their film Bhoot Police.

Recently, Malaika also vacationed in Goa with Arjun, sister Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak on New Year. Kareena, who is expecting her second child, chose to welcome New Year with Saif and son Taimur at home.

