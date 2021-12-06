Kareena Kapoor Khan is loving Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy glow: ‘Simply gorgeous’

scorecardresearch
Monday, December 06, 2021
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 6, 2021 4:56:16 pm
kareena kapoorKareena Kapoor shared an image of Jennifer Lawrence recently on her Instagram story. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram, AP Images)

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be in awe of American actor Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy glow. Kareena recently took to her Instagram stories to post a picture from the premiere of Jennifer’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up.

In the photo, the film’s lead pair Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are seen striking a pose for photographers. Lawrence looked lovely in a glittery floor-length gown. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Simply gorgeous.”

jennifer lawrence A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor’s Insta story.

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney.

While talking to Vanity Fair, the Oscar-winning actor explained she wants to fiercely protect the privacy of her child. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” the actor said.

“I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work,” she added.

