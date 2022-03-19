Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in Mumbai after spending ‘spring break’ in Maldives with Karisma, Taimur, Jeh. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and their kids – Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan and Samaira Kapur – are back in Mumbai. The sister duo was in Maldives where they celebrated Jeh’s first birthday. As soon as Kareena landed in Mumbai, she treated fans to a perfect picture. The photo shows Kareena, Karisma, Jeh, Taimur, Kiaan and Samaira resting on the beach with their back faced to the camera. Kareena captioned the photo as “♥️Spring Break 2022♥️” Karisma also shared a photo of herself and flaunted her Maldives “burn.”

Kareena and Karisma, with her kids, also celebrated Holi in Maldives. On Friday, Kareena shared a photo on Instagram where she was seen making a sandcastle with Jeh. “On holi we build sandcastles,” she captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor with son Jeh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor with son Jeh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena, Jeh, Karisma Kapoor, Taimur and Samaira were seen at Kalina airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena, Jeh, Karisma Kapoor, Taimur and Samaira were seen at Kalina airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s another photo of Karisma and Kareena with her kids. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Here’s another photo of Karisma and Kareena with her kids. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Kareena has announced her next project. The actor is set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming murder mystery.

Revealing that her first digital project “has all the right ingredients”, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.” The film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Kareena also has Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in her kitty.