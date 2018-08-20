Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her Sunday a funday

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Rao in Dubai. Kareena Kapoor Khan with Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Rao in Dubai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is mixing business with pleasure in Dubai. Along with sister Karisma Kapoor and best friend Amrita Arora, Kareena, who was in the city for an event, spent her Sunday shopping and chilling. Accompanying the three ladies were Bebo’s manager Poonam Damania and Mallika Bhat.

On Sunday evening, Karisma shared a perfect selfie featuring herself, Kareena and Amrita. In another photo, all the ladies posed for the camera. Poonam also shared photos from Kareena’s event.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial titled Takht. The multi-starrer is set in the Mughal era and the story revolves around the characters of Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh. The two will, reportedly, play the roles of brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh, respectively. Kareena is said to be playing the role of Shahjehan’s daughter Jahanara Begum.

Apart from this, Kareena, who made a comeback with Veere Di Wedding earlier this year, will also start her another project titled Good News. The project would reunite the actor with Akshay Kumar. The two had worked together in 2009 release Kambakkht Ishq. The Karan Johar’s production venture will also see Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

