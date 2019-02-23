Kareena Kapoor Khan: I am eager to watch the Kangana Ranaut biopic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite the fan of Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut, or so the former claimed in a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar.

Advertising

Praising her as an actress and calling her an intelligent woman, Kareena said, “I have heard that a Kangana Ranaut biopic is in the works. I am eager to see that film.”

“I think she is a great actress. I love her. I am a big admirer. Kangana is a brilliant artist and an intelligent woman,” Kareena told the Dainik Bhaskar in a recent interaction.

However, Kareena is yet to watch Kangana’s latest release, the period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. “I will watch it soon. Saif has already congratulated her on the movie’s success,” the Bollywood star said.

Kangana Ranaut had recently called out Bollywood when it didn’t step up to wish her luck and success on Manikarnika. Calling the whole affair petty, Kangana told indianexpress.com, “Industry people are being absolutely obnoxious and ganging up against the film. They are not saying anything and ignoring it. The racket is so strong that even a small-time actor is secretly messaging me praising the film. You know, they don’t dare write it on social media. That is how they have ganged up. It is not that it doesn’t hurt. There will be Mental Hai Kya or Panga. These are not the films I will say I have done for the nation. These are the films that you do or come every weekend. But Manikarnika was a special film…What I feel is that the industry is actually full of petty and small people who don’t rise above their likes and dislikes.”

Advertising

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya. She is also working on Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.