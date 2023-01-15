scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a sneak-peek into her house as she motivates fans with striking yoga poses, watch

Kareena Kapoor's yoga instructor shared a video of the actor's adrenaline-pumping workout session. Check it out here.

Kareena Kapoor's yoga session will leave you motivated.
Monday motivation came early as Kareena Kapoor Khan broke the internet with her ‘Saturday burn’. The superstar’s yoga instructor Anshuka posted a video of the actor’s yoga session, leaving fans impressed with her dedication. As she used Diljit Dosanjh’s song “Born to Shine”, the guru captioned the post, “Saturday burn with @kareenakapoorkhan & @diljitdosanjh .”

In the video, Kareena, dressed in athleisure, attempts some tough yoga poses, as she works out on her mat. She also attempts some quick cardio moves on her terrace, and ends the session with some deep breathing exercises. The actor hinted at working on her body for her next film with Rhea Kapoor called Crew. Also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the film is said to be based on the lives of the cabin crew.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Kareena tagged her producer and wrote, “Getting ready, The Crew” and topped it with a bicep and heart emoji. Rhea reposted the video and added the words “My champion”.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor was in Switzerland with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan for a vacation. Sharing a family photo against the scenic landscape and pine trees of Switzerland, Kareena started the countdown to the New Year as she wrote in the caption, “The countdown begins…29-12-2022 What is that in Tim’s mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?”

Apart from The Crew, Kareena Kapoor also has Hansal Mehta’s next and Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the novel, The Devotion of Suspect X, in the pipeline.

