Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a sneak-peek of Taimur Ali Khan’s ‘godfather’ in latest photo

While on vacation with their children in London, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, took a little trip back in time to Winchester, England. Sharing a picture of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif’s best friend Andreas Campomar, she wrote ,”Father…Godfather …Son… Winchester 2022,” with red heart emoticons.

In the picture, Saif can be seen walking ahead on the 600-year-old corridor of Winchester University with little Tim-Tim following him. According to reports, Andreas Campomar is Saif’s best friend from Winchester college. Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with red emoticons. Saif’s sister, Saba Pataudi took to the comment section and wrote, “Mashaallah, Wonderful moment”, with red heart emoticons.

Kareena has been treating her fans with new pictures from her vacation and on Saturday she shared a group photo with her sister Karisma Kapoor and her gal-pals Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla. The women were all dressed up and the actor wrote, “You can’t sit with US…but you can stand and pose with US….cause that’s what we love to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Recently, the actor also attended her aunt, actor Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations in London. The Kapoors got together for lunch as they celebrated Neetu’s 64th birthday.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is set to hit the theaters on August 11. Apart from that, Kareena recently wrapped her OTT debut helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is said to be based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X.