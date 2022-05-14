scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

Kareena Kapoor has the ‘best man for company’ as she shoots for Devotion of Suspect X with son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is shooting for Devotion of Suspect X in Kalimpong. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma star alongside her in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2022 3:32:37 pm
kareena kapoor with son jehKareena Kapoor Khan is shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next, an adaptation of Devotion of Suspect X. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s next, shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming project. The photo featured Kareena Kapoor getting ready for the shot as her son Jeh sat on a high chair in front of her. In the photo, Kareena is seen making a funny face to grab Jeh’s attention.

Kareena shared the photo with a caption that read, “Double whammy!!😍😍Getting ready with the best man for company…♥️” She is currently shooting for the adaptation of Devotion of Suspect X in Kalimpong.

Earlier this week, she shared another photo where she posed with co-star Jaideep Ahlawat. “Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other,” she wrote.

ALSO READ |Sharmila Tagore on whether she’ll work with daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor: ‘Nobody can force these things’

The Devotion of Suspect X marks Kareena’s OTT debut.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier in a statement, Kareena spoke about how her digital project “has all the right ingredients.” The actor said, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”

Apart from the Sujoy Ghosh directorial, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will release on August 11.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut
Check out Kangana Ranaut’s dhaakad looks from promotions

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement