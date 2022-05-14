Kareena Kapoor has the ‘best man for company’ as she shoots for Devotion of Suspect X with son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s next, shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming project. The photo featured Kareena Kapoor getting ready for the shot as her son Jeh sat on a high chair in front of her. In the photo, Kareena is seen making a funny face to grab Jeh’s attention.

Kareena shared the photo with a caption that read, “Double whammy!!😍😍Getting ready with the best man for company…♥️” She is currently shooting for the adaptation of Devotion of Suspect X in Kalimpong.

Earlier this week, she shared another photo where she posed with co-star Jaideep Ahlawat. “Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other,” she wrote.

The Devotion of Suspect X marks Kareena’s OTT debut.

Earlier in a statement, Kareena spoke about how her digital project “has all the right ingredients.” The actor said, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”

Apart from the Sujoy Ghosh directorial, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will release on August 11.