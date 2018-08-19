Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fun trip in Dubai with her girl gang

Sister Karisma Kapoor and best friend Amrita Arora are enjoying in Dubai Kareena Kapoor Khan. The photos are shared by them on their social media accounts and also by Kareena's manager Poonam Damania.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: August 19, 2018 10:49:40 am
kareena kapoor, karisma kapoor, Amrita arora dubai photos Kareena Kapoor Khan is in Dubai for an event and Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora are along.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is in Dubai for a store launch event. And giving her company is her girl gang including sister Karisma Kapoor and best friend Amrita Arora. Bebo knows how to make her work trips fun too and we know this seeing the photos shared by them on their social media accounts and also by Kareena’s manager Poonam Damania.

Kareena looked amazing as she posed for a click before the event. In her background, one can see a beautiful view of Dubai too. Photos from the launch were also shared on social media. Post the event, Kareena was seen with her girls. Amrita and Karisma had also shared photos before they left for their Dubai trip. Kareena’s makeup artist Mallika Bhat is also along with the girls. “Outta here,ciao🤟🏻 #gonegirls,” wrote Amrita with the photo while Karisma shared a few more clicks in her Instagram story.

See all latest photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan along with sister Karisma Kapoor and her est friend Amrita Arora:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for a click. Kareena Kapoor at the launch. kareena kapoor at launch Kareena was all smiles. Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Bhat, Kareena, Poonam Damania, Amrita Arora. Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Bhat, Kareena, Poonam Damania and Amrita Arora. kareena, karisma, Amrita photos Karisma Kapoor shared the photo on her Instagram story. kareena, karisma, Amrita photo Here is another photo shared by Karisma. kareena, karisma, Amrita photo “Outta here,ciao🤟🏻 #gonegirls,” wrote Amrita Arora with the photo.

Recently Bebo was clicked with her husband Saif Ali Khan at his birthday celebrations. He turned 48. Not only Kareena but Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were in attendance at the mid night bash to make Saif’s birthday a memorable one.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar’s recently announced directorial Takht, with an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also begin shooting for Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani soon.

