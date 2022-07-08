Kareena Kapoor Khan chills with Karisma Kapoor and BFFs Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla in London. See their glam pics here

All of Bollywood seems to be holidaying abroad right now. After Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with the Pataudis, father Saif Ali Khan, brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and baby Jehangir, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared glam shots with her sister, actor Karisma Kapoor and besties Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla.

Kareena shared the picture on Instagram, and wrote a caption with a Mean Girls reference. Kareena gave a twist to what Gretchen Wieners says in the film after queen bee Regina George breaks a small rule. She wrote, “You can’t sit with US…but you can stand and pose with US…😍😍cause that’s what we love to do …⭐️⭐️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena, who is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s murder mystery, was shooting the film in Mumbai before taking off to London for a long family holiday. A few days ago, Kareena had shared pictures with her husband Saif and son Jeh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Sharing this set of pictures with the English Channel in the background, Kareena had written, “Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss…the English Channel …#Is that summer in England?😍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Sharing a beautiful picture with her younger son, Jeh, she had written, “Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever…?? 😍😍 cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be…♥️ #MyJeh baba… 🥰 #Summer2022.”

Kareena will next be seen in in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, the film is scheduled to release on August 11. The film is the official Indian adaption of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump (1994).