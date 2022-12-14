Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan cheer for son Taimur, Mira Rajput collects medals at daughter Misha’s sports day

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan recently participated in a sporting event on Wednesday. Kareena shared their photos on Instagram as they stood at the start line of the race. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani also attended the same event and posted pictures on social media as they won medals and certificates.

In one of the photos shared by Kareena, Saif is seen standing with other fathers in line waiting for the race to begin. Kareena captioned the image, “Father’s race swag dekho (Look at father’s race swag).” The second photo she shared had Taimur and KJo’s son Yash Johar getting ready to run in the race. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Kareena wrote, “They got the pose right. Go my loves go.” She also tagged Karan and the official account of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Mira also posted pictures from the same event and from the looks of it seems like she participated in various activities during the event. She flaunted the certificate she won during the event and she also shared a photo of Karan Johar where he was holding a certificate awarded to his daughter, Roohi Johar. Sharing the photo, Mira tagged Karan and wrote, “Proud Papa”.

For the event, Mira opted for comfort wear and was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black tights. She captioned one of the photos, “The family that collected medals!”. Karan also posted a picture of Mira from the event and called it “Gold standard.”

Karan is looking forward to the release of his next production venture, Govinda Naam Mera on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Besides this, the filmmaker’s big screen project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is also in the pipeline. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, it will hit theatres in April 2023.