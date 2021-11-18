Kareena Kapoor’s ‘chand series’ includes Taimur and Saif, but Jeh grabs eyeballs: ‘Series complete’

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday took to her Instagram account and shared a unique set of photos and named them ‘chand series’. The actor posted a set of clicks from her time with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, and husband Saif Ali Khan.

In the first photo, she has captured the moonlit sky from the terrace of the Pataudi Palace, with the text “Chand series”. In the second photo, she’s posing with Taimur. She wrote, “With my Chand 1”. The third click is with Saif with a caption, “And the best for last.” The fourth pic however steals the series. It has a sleepy Jeh. Kareena wrote, “Between the Chand and his bedtime…but I managed yaay!! Series completed.” All the images have a love-struck emoji attached too.

(Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan) (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son Jeh earlier this year. Saif, who’s gearing up for the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Friday, appeared in a special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the movie recently.

When host Kapil Sharma asked Saif if he was working round the clock because his family was expanding, Saif replied with his signature humour leaving the audience in splits. Saif said, “Nai, family badh jaane ka pressure nai. Mujhe iss baat ka darr hai ki agar main ghar baitha rahoon toh shayad aur bacche ho jayenge (I fear that if I will stay home, I will make more babies).”

Saif has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. Taimur and Jeh are his sons with Kareena.