Kareena Kapoor celebrates son Jeh’s first birthday, shares photo of him playing with Taimur

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut, she had ensures that she gave her fans a peek into her life and keeps it real. On Monday, Kareena dropped an adorable picture to wish son Jeh Ali Khan on his first birthday. Jeh was born on February 21, 2021. The picture features Jeh playing with his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan. Both Taimur and Jeh are seen crawling around the house. Describing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Bhaiii,wait for me I am One today ♥️let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…🎈🎈♥️🤣Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond.”

As soon as she shared photos, her friends and fans dropped comments on the post. “Happy birthday Jeh,” Dia Mirza wrote, Amrita Arora commented, “Jeh Baba” with heart emojis. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Happy birthday Jeh! Lots and lots of love.” Saif’s elder sister Saba Ali Khan also posted adorable comment for the little one. “Happy birthday Jeh jaan! Love you. Always. And Tim too,” the comment read. Karisma Kapoor shared a photo with Jeh and wrote, “Happy 1st birthday to J baba 💙💙💙Love you mostest 💘 our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst.”

Fans filled the comments with compliments for Jeh and Taimur. While some called them cute, some sent them blessings. “Happy birthday Jahangir may uh get all the happiness in the world,” a fan wrote.

Kareena welcomed her second child, Jeh Ali Khan, on February 21. The actor has penned her experience of being a mother to two kids (Taimur is her older son) in a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.

Recalling her second pregnancy period, Kareena said, “This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay.”

“It was (also) Covid times. With all safety protocols, we managed to do a lot of shoots. It kept me alive, happy in times that were so difficult. There was this constant fear of what is going to happen, what if I get Covid, my child gets it. There was a lot of trauma in the last trimester mentally, of wanting to step out and do things but still…,” Kareena said in a live chat with Karan Johar.

On the work front, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.