Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘can’t stop staring’ at her newborn son, shares new photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t seem to peel her eyes off her newborn son. Though she hasn’t revealed the face of her baby boy yet, she continues to share a lot of stuff around him on Instagram. Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21.

Kareena took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and posted a click of herself looking at her son. In her caption, she wrote, “Can’t stop staring… at him 👶🏻❤️”.

Kareena had previously shared a glimpse of her son on Women’s Day. Posting a picture in which she was seen clasping her baby to her chest, she wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do ❤️❤️ Happy Women’s Day my loves ❤️”

Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital. Extending thanks to their well-wishers, the couple released a joint statement, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Kareena and Saif’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan is four. The doting mother had recently shared a picture of Taimur holding a baking pan. The four cookies placed atop features the Pataudi family. We see one that represents Kareena, one that is a stand-in for papa Saif, one that looks like Taimur himself and the last one represents his little brother.

The picture received a lot of love from Kareena’s friends, fans and family members.