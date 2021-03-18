scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘can’t stop staring’ at her newborn son, shares new photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21. Ever since, the mother has been sharing a lot of stuff on Instagram around her new born.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2021 5:31:46 pm
kareena kapoor khan second son photosKareena Kapoor Khan delivered her second son on February 21. (Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t seem to peel her eyes off her newborn son. Though she hasn’t revealed the face of her baby boy yet, she continues to share a lot of stuff around him on Instagram. Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21.

Kareena took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and posted a click of herself looking at her son. In her caption, she wrote, “Can’t stop staring… at him 👶🏻❤️”.

Kareena had previously shared a glimpse of her son on Women’s Day. Posting a picture in which she was seen clasping her baby to her chest, she wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do ❤️❤️ Happy Women’s Day my loves ❤️”

Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital. Extending thanks to their well-wishers, the couple released a joint statement, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Kareena and Saif’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan is four. The doting mother had recently shared a picture of Taimur holding a baking pan. The four cookies placed atop features the Pataudi family. We see one that represents Kareena, one that is a stand-in for papa Saif, one that looks like Taimur himself and the last one represents his little brother.

The picture received a lot of love from Kareena’s  friends, fans and family members.

