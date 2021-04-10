scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t decide if Taimur Ali Khan is stretching after a nap or doing yoga, see photo

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined social media, many fans of her little one, Taimur, are often treated with his many adorable photos.

New Delhi
April 10, 2021 1:10:11 pm
kareena kapoor khan, taimurKareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing many photos of Taimur. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast and is often spotted outside the gym. She returned to her workout regime soon after delivering her second baby boy. And, it seems just like his mother, Taimur Ali Khan also likes to stay fit.

The Good Newwz actor took to Instagram to share a photo of her four-year-old son Taimur who is seen doing a yoga pose. But mommy Kareena is doubtful if this stretching is for yoga or is it just after a nap.

“Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap… You’ll never know 🤣🤣 #LockdownYoga” Kareena captioned the photo. Ever since the actor has joined social media, many fans of her little one, Taimur, are often treated with his many adorable photos. From showing off his cooking skills to his pouting skills, Kareena has shared it all on Instagram.

See more photos of Taimur shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor is also busy with her newborn son. She and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy on February 21. The actor delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Extending thanks to their well-wishers, the couple had released a joint statement at the time, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” They haven’t announced the name of their second baby yet.

On the work front, Kareena recently shot for Discovery+’s upcoming show titled Star vs Food. She finished the shoot of her next film Laal Singh Chadha, also starring Aamir Khan, before her maternity leave.

