Kareena Kapoor Khan calls White Lotus Season 2 ‘genius’, requests Zoya Akhtar to collab for something similar

The White Lotus Season 2 has been garnering positive reviews from all quarters, and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan also happens to be an admirer. The actor took to social media to review the American black comedy-drama anthology, and called it ‘genius’. She also tagged Zoya Akhtar and said that they too could do something like this.

Impressed with the highly popular show, the Laal Singh Chadha actor took to her Instagram story to share her views. She wrote, “White Lotus Season 2 – One word – Genius.” She then followed it up writing, “We can do this too… Zoya Akhtar @zoieakhtar Are you listening?”

The filmmaker was quick to respond to Kareena‘s suggestion and posted her reply. Reposting her Instagram story, Zoya wrote, “Can’t wait @kareenakapoorkhan.” She also added, “I hear you Loud and Clear.” The interaction has definitely left fans excited about a future collaboration between the two talented women.

Readers may know that Zoya had initially planned to cast Kareena and her cousin Ranbir Kapoor as siblings Ayesha and Kabir in her much-loved film Dil Dhadakne Do. However, due to date issues, Ranbir could not take it up and Ranveer Singh was brought on board. Kareena, who took up the project only because of Ranbir, also backed out after that, with Priyanka Chopra taking up the part later.

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped up the shooting of Hansal Mehta’s yet-to-be-titled project. The film, a thriller, will also mark her debut as a producer. The actor will also venture into the OTT space with Sujoy Ghosh’s film, which is an adaptation of the novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s next film with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which will be based on the airline industry.