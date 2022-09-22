scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s birthday parties: Afternoon with sister Karisma and Jeh to evening bash with Karan Johar, Alia-Ranbir, Malaika

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 42nd birthday parties had a white theme in the afternoon and black for the night. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Saif Ali Khan, among others, made Kareena's bay special.

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have had a blast on her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 42nd birthday in style on September 21. The actor spent some quality time with her family in the afternoon, and hosted a party with her industry friends in the evening. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra made it to Kareena‘s late-night birthday bash. Going by the photos, the day party had a white theme while the night bash was all about the colour black.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt arrived in a black dress with a long shrug, while Ranbir kept it casual in a blue T-shirt and jeans. Malaika Arora made a stylish appearance in a black strappy dress. Karan was seen in a black suit, while Manish wore a blue jacket over his black outfit.

Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar shared some inside photos from the night.

See last night’s photos and videos from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

karan johar (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) alia ranbir (Photo: Varinder Chawla) alia ranbir (Photo: Varinder Chawla) alia ranbir (Photo: Varinder Chawla) alia ranbir (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

During the day, Kareena was seen arriving at her dad Randhir Kapoor’s house along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Sister Karisma Kapoor shared an adorable photo as Kareena cut a birthday cake with her son Jeh on her lap. Mom Babita was also seen in the background. Karisma also posted a photo with the birthday girl.

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. She recently wrapped filming director Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the Japanese mystery novel The Devotion of Suspect X, for Netflix.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-09-2022 at 09:00:26 am
