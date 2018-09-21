Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor rang in her 38th birthday with her family. Kareena Kapoor rang in her 38th birthday with her family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 38th birthday today. Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Randhir Kapoor and Babita rang in Bebo’s birthday at her residence in Mumbai. As the clock struck 12, the Veere Di Wedding actor cut a customised cake which had “You are our rockstar” written on it. From all the photos and boomerang videos that have been shared by Soha and Karisma, it seems the Kapoors and the Khans had a gala time as they celebrated Kareena’s birthday at midnight.

Addressing Kareena as her ‘best friend’, Karisma shared a photo from last night’s party. “Happy birthday to the bestest sister ever ! ❤️❤️❤️ #mypillar #mybestfriend 🎂🎉,” wrote Karisma along with the photo. She also shared a series of photos where the Kapoor sisters can be seen posing with their mother Babita and father Randhir. A family photo has everyone wearing birthday caps and Kareena is beaming with happiness.

Soha Ali Khan also wished sister-in-law Kareena on her social media account. Posting a photo from the birthday party, Soha wrote, “Sparkle and shine !!! Happy birthday !!! ❤️❤️🎂.” She also shared a “Birthday boomerang!!!” where everyone looks adorable.

On the work front, Kareena is a part of Karan Johar’s Takht’s ensemble cast and has also Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News in her kitty.

