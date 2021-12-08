Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘iconic’ Sharmila Tagore on 77th birthday, Sara Ali Khan calls her ‘a constant pillar of support’

As Sharmila Tagore turned 77 today, she received warm birthday wishes from daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and granddaughter Sara Ali Khan. Kareena on Wednesday morning shared a throwback photo of the veteran actor and called her ‘iconic’. “Happy birthday to my beautiful mother in law… iconic,” she wrote on the photo. Kareena has always heaped praise on her mother-in-law. In Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible, which the actor released earlier this year, Kareena spoke about how Sharmila pushed her to get back to work as soon as she can.

“My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it. So I thought what the heck! I plunged headlong into not one but two pregnancies and I now have these two tots in my life who make every day feel a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding,” read an excerpt from her book.

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures on her Instagram account and called Sharmila Tagore a ‘constant pillar of support.’

Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud.” As soon as she shared the photos, Saba Pataudi commented that Sara makes Sharmila “very proud”.

Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut at age 14 with Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed Bengali drama The World of Apu (1959). She featured in several Ray films, including Devi, Nayak, Aranyer Din Ratri, and Seemabaddha. Kashmir Ki Kali, Amar Prem, Aradhana, Chupke Chupke are some of her popular Bollywood films. She was last seen in 2010’s Break Ke Baad.