Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ekta Kapoor to bankroll Hansal Mehta’s next

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to turn producer with Hansal Mehta’s yet-to-be-titled project. The film will be jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena, who also plays the lead role in the Hansal Mehta directorial, on Tuesday announced the project on her social media platforms and called it “new beginnings”.

Talking about the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan said in a statement, “Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film, and I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Hansal Mehta added, “Our aim with this film is to create a fresh, gripping and moody thriller with Kareena playing a character that I am hoping will do justice to her immense talent as an actor. I look forward to venturing on this journey with Ekta and Kareena, both of whom have accomplished so much in their respective careers and are absolute powerhouses.”

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is excited to collaborate with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta. “Kareena Kapoor Khan is a dynamite combination of star power and talent. We last worked together on Veere Di Wedding which was probably the biggest hit headlined by a female star. The second time’s always a charm and I’m confident this one too will excite the audiences. To have Hansal Mehta, one of the most prolific filmmakers of our times, tell this story makes it all the more exciting! Get ready for one of the most intriguing and shocking mainstream films thus far,” she said.

Inspired by a real-life incident, the movie, set in the UK, is scheduled to go on floors soon. It will hit theatres next year.