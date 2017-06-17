Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora’s Saturday workout session is fun and it doesn’t involve a gym. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora rather chose a regular staircase for their Saturday workout session. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora rather chose a regular staircase for their Saturday workout session.

While most people choose to spend their weekends indulging in some leisurely activity, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her bestie Amrita Arora spent their Saturday sweating it out. And if you thought it was at some posh Bandra gym where the two hung out, well not really. Kareena and Amrita rather chose a regular staircase for their Saturday workout session. The videos having Kareena and Amrita climbing up and down the stairs have surfaced online and it gives their fans a glimpse of their strong friendship. Going by these videos, it’s clear that Kareena is leaving no stone unturned to get into shape. The actor who delivered a baby last December is gearing up for her next film Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor.

It’s not only Kareena who is trying hard to get into shape. Kareena’s stepdaughter Sara Ali Khan who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath is also seen hitting the gym regularly with her close buddy Rhea Chakraborty. However, dad Saif Ali Khan isn’t so sure about Sara’s career choice. In a recent interview to DNA, Saif said that he wished his daughter would have chosen a more stable profession.

“Why would she want that for herself? Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn’t she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this? I am not looking down on acting, it’s just that it is not the most stable profession. And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed. This is not the life, any parent would want for their children,” Saif was quoted saying in the report.

