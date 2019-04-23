Besties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora holiday in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her BFF Amrita Arora are spending quality time together in London. On Tuesday morning, Amrita posted a few photos from her holiday with Kareena.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “When in London. #bestiestakelondon.” The other photos posted by the actor hinted at the gala time the duo is having in the city.

A few days back, Amrita Arora also hosted a terrace party at her residence in Mumbai and in the guest list were Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vikram Phadnis and many other friends. Malaika shared a photo from the party and captioned it, “Summer nights …. terrace nights.”

See photos of Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora from their London vacation

On the work front, Kareena has just wrapped up the shoot of her next titled Good News. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the romantic comedy is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Karan, during his latest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, was made the Prime Minister of Bollywood and he had to choose his cabinet. On being asked who will be the Minister of Gossip Affairs, he reportedly took Kareena’s name and said, “Kareena wakes up and calls her PR team for the day’s gossip. Then, she calls me up to confirm them. If we need to broadcast the news, we should give it to Ranbir (Kapoor). He’ll have it published in the papers in two days.”