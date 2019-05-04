Kareena Kapoor Khan to shoot for Angrezi Medium soon

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon get back on a film’s set. The actor will join Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan on the shoot of Angrezi Medium from May 15. The film, helmed by Homi Adajania, went on floors in April in Udaipur. While Irrfan, Deepak and Radhika have started filming, Kareena will join the team in Mumbai. The team will later fly to London to shoot a major portion of the movie.

“Kareena has started prep for Angrezi Medium. Since she’s playing a cop for the first time, she’s been discussing her character with director Homi Adajania. She will shoot in Mumbai for around a week before the team flies to London in June where a big chunk will be shot. She is not romantically paired with Irrfan but has an important role in the narrative,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017 hit Hindi Medium. Radhika Madan plays Irrfan’s daughter in the movie. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan who is excited to have Kareena on board.

In a statement, he had said, “Kareena is a great addition to our franchise. Angrezi Medium is a very special film, and I am excited that she is going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchise, and she is perfect for it. Here she plays a cop, a role she is actually never done before. We will be shooting in London this June, and it will be great to be back on set with her.”

After Angrezi Medium, Kareena has Akshay Kumar starrer Good News and Karan Johar directorial Takht in her kitty.