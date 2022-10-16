Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with intimate photos: ‘To eternity we go’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was off to London to shoot for Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller, is back in Mumbai in time to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in 2012, which was attended by only close family. They are parents to sons Taimur and Jeh.

Earlier on Sunday, Saif and Kareena accompanied their son Taimur to his Taekwondo competition, Kareena later took to her Instagram to share a set of old photos with Saif, wishing a ‘Happy 10’ to her ‘handsome man’.

Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, “Me and you ❤️ you and me ❤️ to eternity we go… Happy 10 Handsome Man ❤️❤.”

The post is getting love from the couple’s family and friends. While Saif’s sister and actor Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Happy anniversary ❤️ ♾️,” Kareena’s actor-sister Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Couple goals forever ❤️.”

Maheep Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora also wished a happy anniversary to this power couple.

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan shared a wedding photo of Kareena and Saif on her Instagram story. The photo features the couple along with Soha, Saba Ali Khan, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and also Saif and Amrita Singh’s kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saba Ali Khan also shared a photo of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and wrote, ” To Bhai and Bebo, Wishing you both a lifetime of love, cherished memories and more. Happy anniversary.”

Kareena Kapoor fell in love with Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan and got married on October 16, 2012. They have two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.