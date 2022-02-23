Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Aadar Jain have a Kapoor famjam, Tara Sutaria joins them

The younger generation of the Kapoors had a mini-reunion last night, going by Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s photos on Instagram. Apart from Kareena and Riddhima, Anissa Malhotra Jain Aadar Jain, Nitasha Nanda and Karisma Kapoor were also present.

Kareena posted a photo with Karisma, Riddhima, Anissa and captioned it with a sticker, “Sisters.” In another photo with the four of them as well as Nitasha Nanda, she wrote, “Sister banter.” Riddhima posted a photo with Kareena and captioned it, “Bebo.” Kareena, Aadar and Riddhima posed for the camera as well. Kareena then shared a photo that featured Reema Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Tara Sutaria as well.

Yesterday (February 22), Kareena celebrated the first birthday of her son, Jeh. Sara Ali Khan shared several photos on her Instagram handle as she posed with her step-brothers Taimur and Jeh. Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen in the pictures.

Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared photos from the party, including that of the cake that spelt out Jeh. Kareena shared photos of Jeh, one with Taimur and one with Saif. She wrote, “Describing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Bhaiii,wait for me I am One today ♥️let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…🎈🎈♥️🤣Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond.”

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump.