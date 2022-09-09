Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor pose with parents Randhir-Babita, son Jeh’s expression gets all the attention

Kareena Kapoor and her family celebrated the festival of Ganpati in Mumbai on Thursday. Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share photos from the celebrations. The festivities were joined by their father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain and Rima Jain. The family posed for pictures dressed in their finest ethnic outfits.

Kareena Kapoor posed for a photo in front of Ganpati’s idol as she held little Jeh in her lap. She shared the photo with emojis. Her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented, “Happy #ganeshchaturthi bhabs and to the family. Jehs mischief expression in the family pic is Adorable! Love it! Mahsha’Allah….” In one of the photos, Jeh can be seen gravitating towards the fruits in front of the idol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Karisma also shared various photos from the festivities with the caption, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” She shared a family photo from Ganpati celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor shared a family photo from Ganpati celebrations. Karisma Kapoor shared a family photo from Ganpati celebrations.

Kareena was last seen in the Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha. After being in the making for over three years, Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience and bombed at the box office. The Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, the film had Kareena playing the role that was performed by Robin Wright in the original film. This was Kareena’s return to the movies after 2020’s Angrezi Medium.

Her upcoming films include Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X, which marks her OTT debut. She shares screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. Kareena is also working on a film with Hansal Mehta, which marks her debut as a producer.