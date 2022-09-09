scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor pose with parents Randhir-Babita, son Jeh’s expression gets all the attention

Kareena Kapoor and her family celebrated the festival of Ganpati and shared photos from the festivities on social media.

kareena kapoor, ganpatiKareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor shared photos from their Ganpati celebrations. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and her family celebrated the festival of Ganpati in Mumbai on Thursday. Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share photos from the celebrations. The festivities were joined by their father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain and Rima Jain. The family posed for pictures dressed in their finest ethnic outfits.

Kareena Kapoor posed for a photo in front of Ganpati’s idol as she held little Jeh in her lap. She shared the photo with emojis. Her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented, “Happy #ganeshchaturthi bhabs and to the family. Jehs mischief expression in the family pic is Adorable! Love it! Mahsha’Allah….” In one of the photos, Jeh can be seen gravitating towards the fruits in front of the idol.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar: An underwhelming year for the star but trade optimistic ‘one-man industry’ is just a blockbuster away

Karisma also shared various photos from the festivities with the caption, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” She shared a family photo from Ganpati celebrations.

kareena kapoor, karisma kapoor Karisma Kapoor shared a family photo from Ganpati celebrations.

Kareena was last seen in the Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha. After being in the making for over three years, Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience and bombed at the box office. The Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, the film had Kareena playing the role that was performed by Robin Wright in the original film. This was Kareena’s return to the movies after 2020’s Angrezi Medium.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Her upcoming films include Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X, which marks her OTT debut. She shares screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. Kareena is also working on a film with Hansal Mehta, which marks her debut as a producer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 12:14:52 pm
Next Story

Anushka Sharma pens a love note for Virat Kohli as he hits a ton: ‘Forever with you through any and everything…’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

shahid mira phtoos
Step inside Mira Rajput’s birthday bash: Shahid Kapoor makes it a night to remember
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement