Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora ring in BFF Amruta Arora’s birthday: ‘Glue to our gang’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her girl gang Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt rang in BFF Amruta Arora’s birthday on Monday. The group got together for a midnight cake-cutting celebration, and later shared several photos on social media.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared photos of the group hurled around Amruta as she’s cutting her cake. Her elder sister Karisma and Amruta’s sibling Malaika also wished her in separate Instagram posts. “The glue to our gang ….. happy birthday my baby sister,” Malaika wrote in the post.

Malaika Kapoor’s boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor was also spotted outside Kareena Kapoor’s house, along with Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan.

Kareena Kapoor reunited with husband Saif Ali Khan onscreen recently for a TVC. Kareena shared the advertisement on her Instagram account that has Saif telling her character, “Gusse mein aap ekdum Kareena Kapoor lagti hain (You look just like Kareena Kapoor when you are angry.)” Ranveer Singh couldn’t hold his excitement seeing Bollywood’s power couple back on screen together. In the comments, he wrote, “Hahahahah! Love it!”

On the work from Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from this, she is also set to co-produce a film with Ekta Kapoor, to be directed by Hansal Mehta. She will also star in the film. Kareena previously said in a statement, “Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film, and I cannot wait to begin this journey.”