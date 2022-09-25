scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Maharashtrian meal day with sister Karisma Kapoor after birthday, see photos

Karisma Kapoor shared several photos and videos of their delicious-looking lunch on Saturday.

Kareena KapoorKarisma Kapoor shared a photo with Kareena Kapoor (Photo: Instagram/ Karisma Kapoor)

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor ate a traditional Maharashtrian meal with celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Karisma shared several photos and videos of their lunch on Saturday. In one photo, Karisma, Kareena and Rijuta posed with Rijuta and in another, Karisma shared a photo of a thali (plate) filled with Maharashtrian dishes.  The meal included jhunka, a type of porridge, bhakri, flatbread usually made of jowar or bajra, ambadi bhaji, a kind of vegetable stew, kothimbir vadi, a snack made of besan and nuts, solkadhi, a type of drink made with coconut, and bhoplyache bharit, a dish made of pumpkin, curd, and nuts.

Also Read |How Kareena Kapoor created Poo and Geet and then ensured people remember there’s so much more to her

Karisma captioned her post with the dishes’ names written in Hindi and wrote, “Maharashtrian meal day.”

Rijuta commented with several hearts while other fans commented on how comfortable the sisters looked as they posed on the swing in the sun.

Kareena turned 42 a few days ago and celebrated the night with a birthday bash, that featured her close friends and family — Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, actor-couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Karisma had wished Kareena a happy birthday with a childhood photo. Her caption read, “To the bestest sister and my best friend. Happiest birthday. Always twinning and winning.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and has just wrapped up Devotion Of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-09-2022 at 01:53:15 pm
Next Story

UP: 3 police constables among six booked in connection with suicide case

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan
How Nayanthara made husband Vignesh Shivan’s birthday ‘the best ever’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement