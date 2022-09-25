Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Maharashtrian meal day with sister Karisma Kapoor after birthday, see photos

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor ate a traditional Maharashtrian meal with celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Karisma shared several photos and videos of their lunch on Saturday. In one photo, Karisma, Kareena and Rijuta posed with Rijuta and in another, Karisma shared a photo of a thali (plate) filled with Maharashtrian dishes. The meal included jhunka, a type of porridge, bhakri, flatbread usually made of jowar or bajra, ambadi bhaji, a kind of vegetable stew, kothimbir vadi, a snack made of besan and nuts, solkadhi, a type of drink made with coconut, and bhoplyache bharit, a dish made of pumpkin, curd, and nuts.

Also Read | How Kareena Kapoor created Poo and Geet and then ensured people remember there’s so much more to her

Karisma captioned her post with the dishes’ names written in Hindi and wrote, “Maharashtrian meal day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Rijuta commented with several hearts while other fans commented on how comfortable the sisters looked as they posed on the swing in the sun.

Kareena turned 42 a few days ago and celebrated the night with a birthday bash, that featured her close friends and family — Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, actor-couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Karisma had wished Kareena a happy birthday with a childhood photo. Her caption read, “To the bestest sister and my best friend. Happiest birthday. Always twinning and winning.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and has just wrapped up Devotion Of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.