Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar party in style at Manish Malhotra’s home, see inside pics

Sister duo Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor partied with Natasha Poonawala and Karan Johar at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence on Monday evening.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma KapoorCelebrities Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Natasha Poonawalla, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were seen together. (Photo: Instagram/natasha.poonawalla)

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai residence turned into a party venue on Monday night when actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, director Karan Johar and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla landed to make it an evening to remember.

Manish dropped some pictures giving a glimpse into the soirée. While Kareena was dressed in a casual white t-shirt and black lowers, Karisma decided to go with a stylish formal black dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

 

Karan went for a casual, yet stylish look of a black sweatshirt and pants, whereas Natasha went all glam in a golden attire.

Check out more pictures:

Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor

 

Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor

Kareena and Karan were recently seen together in the latter’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Kareena appeared on the show with her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which released on August 11, has failed to pull crowds to the theatres. The film not only started with a slow box office collection, but didn’t pick up in the following weeks as well well. The first week’s collection of Laal Singh Chaddha was Rs 49 crore, whereas the second week’s collection also did not give any hope to the makers. Kareena has also confirmed working on a film with filmmaker Rhea Kapoor. This will be their second collaboration after 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.

For Karan, the next big project is his production Liger, which marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. After Liger’s release on August 25, the filmmakers will come next with his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on February 10, 2023. The filmmaker has already announced his next project, which will be an action film.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 11:48:24 am
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 11:48:24 am
