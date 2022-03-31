Kareena Kapoor jokes about Saif Ali Khan ‘having a child every decade’, has forbidden him from having another in his sixties

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who welcomed her second baby Jeh last year, has said that the hardest part about her pregnancy was dealing with fear, as she had to make several trips to the doctor’s clinic during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that she was trying to protect the baby and not catch COVID herself.

Speaking to Vogue, Kareena said that she was ‘judged’ a lot more during her second pregnancy. “This time around I was judged a lot more. ‘She’s carrying a baby in Covid and working, and being lackadaisical.’ They did not see that I was taking all the precautions and trying to make myself feel better. And I don’t think these statements should be made, anyway,” she said.

It wasn’t a cakewalk to look after two children during a pandemic for Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She said that they have adopted a more open parenting style, this time around. Kareena added that her older son, Taimur, shares a ‘close bond’ with Saif, and that they listen to AC/DC together. “Tim says, ‘Abba is my best friend,” she added.

Jeh is Saif’s youngest son. Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh, and had two children with her–Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kareena joked, “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time (and vice versa).”

Kareena is awaiting the release of her film, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.