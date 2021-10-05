Kareena Kapoor shares adorable throwback photo of baby Jeh: ‘Your cuddles complete me’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Tuesday to share a cute throwback photo of her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena shared the photo with the caption, “My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me ❤️❤️#Throwback 😘👶🏻.”

Sonam Kapoor, Amrita Arora, could not stop showering love on the photo. Sonam shared in the comments, “So adorable ❤️” and Amrita shared, “Pudding 😍.”

Manish Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan, Poonam Damania and many others filled the comments section with heart emojis.

Kareena welcomed baby boy Jeh in February 2021. She later released her book titled Pregnancy Bible where she detailed her experiences as a working mother of two children.

On the film front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha. She will also star in Hansal Mehta’s next, which she is co-producing with Ekta Kapoor. Talking about the film, Kareena previously said in a statement, “Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film, and I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

Laal Singh Chadha is now scheduled to release on February 14, 2022.