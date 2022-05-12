Kareena Kapoor directs Jaideep Ahlawat in his ‘toughest performance’: ‘So much devotion…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes there’s “so much to learn from each other” while working with Jaideep Ahlawat. The two power-packed performers are champion of very different genres, and their upcoming collaboration is an exciting venture we are all looking forward to. But for now, the two actors have a more important stuff to jointly excel at – the pout game!

While Kareena is known for her commercial hits, Jaideep is a bankable name in terms of content driven scripts. And now they are uniting for Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled film, based on Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. On Thursday, the two actors took to their social media handles and posted a click holding the clap of the Netflix project. While we’ve seen Kareena’s perfect pouting, it is Jaideep who seems to be trying hard.

Jaideep expressed his “devotion” and wrote, “So much “Devotion” in Learning how to Pout from ‘The Best’ & I failed miserably… Day 1 completed Together and a long Journey ahead with The one & only “The Bebo”, The Gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan.” Kareena shared the same photo and captioned it, “Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other…”

The movie marks Kareena Kapoor’s OTT debut. Expressing excitement for the same, she had recently shared a picture from the sets from her hair-and-makeup session.

Written by Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X was previously adapted in Chinese in 2017. The mystery-thriller’s Hindi remake also stars Vijay Varma. Vijay had last month posted a BTS video in which he recreated Kareena’s iconic Poo dialogue from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. Kareena also featured in the video, but with a twist.

Sujoy Ghosh had called The Devotion of Suspect X “probably the best love story I’ve ever read.” He said getting to adapt it into a film was “an honor” to him.

Kareena, on her part said, “It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”

The movie is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures.