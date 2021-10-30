Kareena Kapoor is ‘super mom’ as son Taimur Ali Khan turns cowboy for Halloween party, see photos

Kareena Kapoor sure is a show stealer, but her elder son Taimur Ali Khan is no less. The actor recently took her son to an early Halloween celebration with his friends, and the pictures from the event has left her fans happy. Taimur is seen enjoying his day out with his friends. The event organiser Monica Chhajed shared a couple of photos on her Instagram account, which gave a glimpse of the fun Taimur had with his friends.

In one of the photos, Taimur is posing for the camera. He is seen wearing a blue jeans with a white shirt with cowboy boots. He also has a toy gun tied to his belt. In another photo, he sports a red scarf around his neck. His look gave an impression of a cowboy. Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya was also present at the event. Both Lakshya and Taimur also had face tattoos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Chhajed (@chhajed.monica)

At the party, Taimur, along with his friends, was seen participating in several games. Earlier today, Monica also shared a picture in which she struck a pose with Kareena. The organiser called the actor a “super mom.”

Taimur’s photos have surfaced online two days after Kareena treated fans to an adorable photo of her second son Jeh. On Thursday, Kareena shared picture of an 8-month-old Jeh. “Downward Dog 👌👌Yoga runs in the family you see😍😍🧘‍♀️#8 months Pike position #Mera Beta,” she wrote as the caption.

Kareena, along with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur, is in Rajasthan. The actor was spotted at the airport earlier this week. On the work front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline, which has been postponed for next year.

“I’m extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It’s very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It’s a brilliant script and I’m hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with the 2017 musical drama Secret Superstar, has directed Laal Singh Chaddha.