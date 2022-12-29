Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her vacation with ‘favourite people in favourite place’, see photo

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is in Switzerland with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena on Thursday took to her Instagram story to share a photo with close friend Natasha Poonawalla, who also seems to be in the scenic holiday spot for a vacation.

In the latest Instagram photo, Kareena posed with Natasha, Saif and Taimur. On the photo, she wrote, “Favourite people in my favourite place.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are back in Switzerland after three years. The actor loves going there for holidays but due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, she wasn’t able to visit the country in the last couple of years.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor and Taimur get ready for skiing; Saif Ali Khan relishes fondue as the family holidays in Gstaad

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Natasha Poonawalla. (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan) Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Natasha Poonawalla. (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor also posted a lovely family picture with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan against the scenic landscape and pine trees of Switzerland. Kareena started the countdown to the New Year with the picture and wrote in the caption, “The countdown begins…29-12-2022 What is that in Tim’s mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?”

Kareena has had a busy 2022 with Laal Singh Chaddha’s release and the shooting for Hansal Mehta’s next and Sujoy Ghosh’s remake of The Devotion of Suspect X. She also signed on to star in the Rhea Kapoor-Ektaa Kapoor production The Crew, which also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon.