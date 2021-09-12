scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Kareena Kapoor is back on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, shares photos with her team

Kareena Kapoor is having a busy Sunday as she is back to shoot for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: September 12, 2021 4:00:15 pm
kareena lal singh chaddhaKareena Kapoor has returned to Laal Singh Chaddha sets. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a busy Sunday. The actor took to her Instagram story to share that she is back on Laal Singh Chaddha sets.

In October last year, Kareena had shared on her Instagram that she had wrapped up her bit in the film and had posted a picture with Aamir Khan. But looks like there is a change in plan and the actor is back for shoot.

Kareena shared a set of photos with her team. Sharing the clicks as Kareena got her make-up done, the actor wrote, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, along with a heart emoji. “Back with my loves’, ” wrote the actor with another click of herself.

See Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest photos:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
kareenakapoorkhan (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) kareenakapoorkhan (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Last year, Kareena had shared a click with her co-star Aamir and written, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey… thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew… @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again.”

Of late, Kareena has been quite active on her Instagram account and is certainly keeping her fans updated about all her projects and also about her family time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump and also stars Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

